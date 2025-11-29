Danganronpa 2x2 Game Recasts Monomi's Voice Actor

Spike Chunsoft announced on Friday Danganronpa 2x2 , a version of its Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair game that includes a new alternate scenario, has cast former YouTube creator Kinuta Ōshiro as Monomi in place of late voice actress Takako Sasuga . This marks the creator's debut voice acting role. (Oshiro also directed Kaijū Sekai Seifuku and episodes of Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi .)

Sasuga died in February 2023. In addition to Monomi, Sasuga had voiced Tarao Fuguta in theanime for 53 years, starting with its initial broadcast in 1969.

The company announced in October that Wasabi Mizuta will voice Monokuma in place of late voice actress TARAKO .

Danganronpa 2x2 will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair originally launched in July 2012 for PlayStation Portable in Japan. The game launched for PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2013 and in the West in September 2014. The game has received multiple ports since.

The Danganronpa Decadence game collection, which includes Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition , Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair , Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , and the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp bonus board game, shipped as a physical exclusive on Switch in North America and Europe in December 2021. The collection launched in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku in November 2021. The games are also available separately digitally on Switch.

The franchise also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.