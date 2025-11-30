2025 Astra Film Awards Nominates Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Anime

KPop Demon Hunters also nominated for Best Animated Feature

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns

KPop Demon Hunters

The film critics in the Hollywood Creative Alliance (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association) announced the nominees for the 2025 Astra Film Awards on Tuesday., the first film in the trilogy , andare nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Arden Cho as Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters is also nominated for Best Voice Over Performance.

The other nominees for Best Animated Feature include Arco , In Your Dreams , Little Amélie or the Character of Rain , and Zootopia 2 .

The winners will be announced on December 11, and an awards ceremony will be held on January 9.

Additionally, the HCA has also announced the nominees for the "Astra Creative Arts Awards." KPop Demon Hunters' song "Golden" is nominated for Best Original Song. Michael Babcock, Tony Lamberti, Jeff Sawyer, Katie Halliday, Chris Diebold, and Trevor Gates have also been nominated for the film for Best Sound. The winners for the Astra Creative Arts Awards will be announced on December 2, and a ceremony will be held on December 11.

The HCA hosts four sets of awards: the Astra Creative Arts Awards, the Astra Film Awards, the Astra Podcast Awards, and the Astra TV Awards. The organization is composed of critics, journalists, actors, producers, podcasters, publicists, writers, and "other creatives across the entertainment landscape."

Hayao Miyazaki won an Astra Award for Best International Filmmaker in 2024.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime won Best Anime Series, and Aleks Le won Best Lead Voice-Over Performance for his role as Sung Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- anime at the 2025 Astra TV Awards in June.

Sources: The Astra Awards' website, Next Best Picture (link 2, Matt Neglia)