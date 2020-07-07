Ultraman Taiga Film Opens on August 7 After COVID-19 Delay

New trailer previews film originally scheduled for March 6

The official Twitter account for the Ultraman franchise began streaming a new trailer for the Gekijōban Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax film on Wednesday. The trailer reveals that the film will now open on August 7. The trailer also asks moviegoers to make three promises for everyone's safety: go to bed early the night before to be well rested, wear a mask, and wash their hands.

The film was originally scheduled to open on March 6, but it was delayed in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ultraman Taiga series premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2019, and ended last December. The show is the seventh consecutive "New Generation Heroes" series in the Ultraman franchise . The film serves as the finale for the story.

Tsuburaya Productions describes the series:

Aliens have been emigrating to Earth secretly, but only a handful knows about this truth. Living in such a society, the main character Hiroyuki Kudo begins working at a private security organization E.G.I.S. (Enterprise of Guard and Investigation Services). The organization takes care of cases related with aliens, and Hiroyuki works day and night to protect peace.

However, there lies a huge secret in him, which he himself is not aware of. He carries Ultraman Taiga's “particle of light”.

The new story begins as Taiga's powers revive from Hiroyuki's body!

Ultraman Z , the newest entry in the franchise , premiered on June 20. Tsuburaya Productions is streaming the series with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.