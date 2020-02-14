A3! Anime's Remaining Episodes Delayed to April or Later

Scheduling issues, COVID-19 coronavirus concerns delayed production

The official website for A3! Season Spring & Summer , the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game, confirmed on Thursday that the production has delayed the remaining episodes. The production committee is working to resume the anime in April or later. The anime's official website and Twitter account will update with an exact date once it has been decided.

The announcement explained the circumstances behind the recent delays of the anime's fourth episode, noting that scheduling problems in the production were exacerbated by issues related to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that has made its way from China to Japan and other countries. The situation has forced the production team to reconsider the schedule of the anime in order to produce the promised two- cours (six-month) run of the anime.

The anime premiered on January 13 at 24:00 (effectively, January 14 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels, and it had been scheduled to run until March until this delay. The anime debuted with "Season Spring & Summer," the first of the show's two halves. "Season Autumn & Winter" was scheduled to run from July to September 2020. Funimation , which is streaming the anime, describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

Source: A3! anime's website via Nijimen