Funimation to Stream Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, A3!, Smile Down the Runway Anime

All 3 anime to stream subbed/dubbed in January

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen , A3! Season Spring & Summer , and Smile Down the Runway anime for the winter 2020 season. The subtitled version of Sorcerous Stabber Orphen will begin streaming on January 7, A3! Season Spring & Summer will begin streaming on January 13, and Smile Down the Runway will begin streaming on January 10.

All three anime will stream with an English dub and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ( Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi ) light novel series will premiere on AT-X on January 7 at 11:00 p.m., before airing later that evening on BS-Fuji. The show will then air the next day on Tokyo MX and WOWOW .

Funimation began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:



J-Novel Club licensed the novels and is releasing them digitally. The company describes the story:

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

Takayuki Hamana ( Library War , Mushibugyō , The Prince of Tennis ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN , and Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Yowamushi Pedal ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida ( Big Windup! , Cells at Work! , Yowamushi Pedal ) is designing the characters based on the novel illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka . Morikubo will also perform the anime's opening theme song "Calling U" with his buzz★Vibes music unit. Fuchigami is performing the ending theme song "Yosō Funō Days" (Unpredictable Days).

The anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game will premiere on January 13 at 24:00 (effectively, January 14 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels, and it will run until March 2020. The anime will debut with "Season Spring & Summer," the first of the show's two halves. "Season Autumn & Winter" will run from July to September 2020.

Funimation began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:



Funimation describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

The television anime adaptation of Kotoba Inoya 's Smile Down the Runway ( Runway de Waratte ) manga will premiere on January 10 on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on the Animeism programming block.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Chiyuki Fujito has a dream: to become a Paris Collection model. The problem is, she's too short to be a model, and everyone around her tells her so! But no matter what they say, she won't give up. Her classmate, a poor student named Ikuto Tsumura, also has a dream: to become a fashion designer. One day Chiyuki tells him that it's “probably impossible” for him, causing him to consider giving it up … ?! This is the story of two individuals wholeheartedly chasing after their dreams in spite of all the negativity that comes after them!

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Happy Sugar Life , My Girlfriend is Shobitch , Are You Lost? ) is directing the anime at Ezo'la ( Happy Sugar Life , Are You Lost? ). Touko Machida ( A Centaur's Life , Lucky Star ) is in charge of series composition, and Misaki Kaneko (chief animation director for Fruits Basket , animation director for Classroom of the Elite ) is designing the characters.