A3! Anime Episode 4 Delayed Again for 2 More Weeks

The official website for A3! Season Spring & Summer , the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game, announced on Friday that the anime's production committee has again delayed the anime's fourth episode. The scheduled airings on Monday, February 10 and February 17 have been changed to rebroadcasts of the anime's second and third episode. The fourth episode's airing was already delayed from its original February 3 date "due to production issues."

In addition, the production committee canceled the anime's "Season Summer" advance screening and the accompanying live viewings in theaters from their scheduled February 23 date. The committee had already announced a delay in the screening and live viewings when it announced that first delay of episode 4 on January 31.

The anime premiered on January 13 at 24:00 (effectively, January 14 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels, and it had been scheduled to run until March until this delay. The anime debuted with "Season Spring & Summer," the first of the show's two halves. "Season Autumn & Winter" was scheduled to run from July to September 2020. Funimation , which is streaming the anime.

Source: A3! anime's website via Nijimen