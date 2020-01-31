A3! Anime Episode 4 Delayed From Monday Until Further Notice

February 23's 'Season Summer' preview screening event also delayed

The official website for the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game announced on Friday that the anime's production committee has delayed episode 4 from Monday, February 3 "due to production issues." A rebroadcast of A3! Season Spring & Summer episode 1 will air instead on Monday. The website will announce the new broadcast date of episode 4 as soon as the committee decides it.

In addition, the production committee has postponed the anime's "Season Summer" advance screening and the accompanying live viewings in theaters from their scheduled February 23 date. It will announce further details on the event to buyers on the anime's website and via email starting next week or later. The committee also said that fans should not direct questions regarding the postponement at participating theaters.

Due to the abruptness of the broadcast delay, the March issues of three magazines — Animedia , Animage , and Pash! — will ship on February 10 with spoilers on episode 4's story.

The anime premiered on January 13 at 24:00 (effectively, January 14 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels, and it had been scheduled to run until March until this delay. The anime debuted with "Season Spring & Summer," the first of the show's two halves. "Season Autumn & Winter" was scheduled to run from July to September 2020.

Funimation , which is streaming the anime, describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

Source: A3! anime's website via Nijimen