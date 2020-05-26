New Seven Deadly Sins TV Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19

The production committee for Nanatsu no Taizai : Fundo no Shinpan (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment), the Seven Deadly Sins franchise 's new television anime series, announced on Tuesday that it is delaying the series from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime's official website and Twitter account will announce a new premiere date when it is decided.

The new anime series will air on TV Tokyo 's six affiliate channels and BS- TV Tokyo . The main cast members will return for the new anime.

The manga will get a sequel tentatively titled Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi (The Four Knights of the Apocalypse), as well as a new stage play. The sequel manga's story will center on Tristan, one of the four horsemen.

Suzuki stated in February that side stories based on the "remaining characters" will come out "someday." However, he added that this will be after he "begins serializing a new work," confirming that he is working on a new series.

The manga ended in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15.

Suzuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

The manga's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018.

The manga also inspired the anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky that opened in Japan in August 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ), the latest television anime series by Studio DEEN , premiered last October, and ended on March 25.

Source: Seven Deadly Sins anime's website via Ota-Suke