The Seven Deadly Sins Manga Ends With 41st Volume in May

The 40th volume of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga confirmed on Monday that the manga will end in the 41st volume, which will ship on May 15.

In the manga's side story collection that also debuted on Monday, Suzuki stated in an afterword that side stories based on the "remaining characters" will come out "someday." However, he added that this will be after he "begins serializing a new work," confirming that he is working on a new series.

The editor for the manga had posted a color printing proof for the 40th volume last Thursday, in which Suzuki said that the manga has "one more volume left" in the Author's Note.

The magazine previously stated last May that the manga's 315th chapter, titled "Farewell, 'The Seven Deadly Sins,'" would be the manga's "climax," but the manga continued. Suzuki stated in an August 2018 interview with Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine that he is planning on concluding the manga in "about a year," after about 40 volumes' worth of story. He noted that he had the ending planned since the beginning of the manga and that he plans to give it an ending worthy of a shōnen magazine.

Suzuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll is posting the new chapters as they appear in Japan.

The manga's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series last October.

The manga also inspired the anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky that opened in Japan in August 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ), a new television anime series by Studio DEEN , premiered last October. The new series will head toward the story's "climax."