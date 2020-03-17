The Seven Deadly Sins Manga Ends on March 25

This year's 16th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga will end in the next issue on March 25.

The manga's 40th compiled book volume confirmed on February 17 that the series will end in the 41st volume, which will ship on May 15.

The magazine previously stated last May that the manga's 315th chapter, titled "Farewell, 'The Seven Deadly Sins,'" would be the manga's "climax," but the manga continued. Suzuki stated in an August 2018 interview with Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine that he is planning on concluding the manga in "about a year," after about 40 volumes' worth of story. He noted that he had the ending planned since the beginning of the manga and that he plans to give it an ending worthy of a shōnen magazine.

Suzuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll is posting the new chapters as they appear in Japan.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web