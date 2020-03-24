Seven Deadly Sins Manga Gets Sequel

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse centers on horseman Tristan

Kodansha USA Publishing confirmed on Tuesday that Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga is getting a sequel tentatively titled Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ( The Four Knights of the Apocalypse ). This year's 17th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed the sequel on Wednesday. Kodansha released an announcement image for the sequel, as well as an illustration with the final chapter of the original manga.

The story will center on Tristan, one of the four horsemen. Suzuki stated in February that side stories based on the "remaining characters" will come out "someday." However, he added that this will be after he "begins serializing a new work," confirming that he is working on a new series.

The manga ended in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday . The manga's 40th compiled book volume confirmed on February 17 that the series will end in the 41st volume, which will ship on May 15.

Suzuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll is posting new chapters as they appear in Japan.

The manga's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018.

The manga also inspired the anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky that opened in Japan in August 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ), a new television anime series by Studio DEEN , premiered on October 9, and is ongoing.

Source: Email correspondence