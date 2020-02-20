A3! Anime to Restart Broadcast From 1st Episode on April 6

4th episode premieres on April 27; anime's 2nd half delayed from July until further notice

The official website for A3! Season Spring & Summer , the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game, announced on Thursday that the anime will restart its airing from the first episode on April 6 on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 , and on Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation on April 22. The series' previously delayed fourth episode will premiere on April 27.

A3! Season Autumn & Winter , the show's second half, has been delayed until further notice. It was originally scheduled to run from July to September 2020. The site will announce a new premiere date once it has been decided.

The show's production committee delayed the remaining episodes of A3! Season Spring & Summer due to issues related to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. The fourth episode was originally slated to premiere on February 3 before it was delayed.

The anime premiered on January 13 at 24:00 (effectively, January 14 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 channels, and it had been scheduled to run until March until this delay. The anime debuted with "Season Spring & Summer," the first of the show's two halves. Funimation , which is streaming the anime, describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) is directing the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu is adapting the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and serving as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) is in charge of the series scripts. Infinite is producing.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T anime staff delayed episode 7 from February 21 to a later date due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Infinite Dendrogram anime staff delayed episode 7 from February 20 due to the effects of the outbreak as well as production issues.

The Asteroid in Love anime delayed episode 7's February 14 airing to February 21 and replaced it with a recap "episode 6.5." Asteroid in Love manga creator Quro had posted, "I hate the virus..." on Twitter on February 7, after freelancing animator Kyoko Kotani reported that Chinese studios cannot handle urgent requests for coloring work due to the outbreak's effects. However, the anime's production committee did not directly cite the COVID-19 coronavirus as the reason for episode 7's delay.

The first reported cases of the COVD-19 coronavirus occurred in Wuhang, China in December, and then began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30. As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that there are 75,204 infected individuals worldwide, with 74,280 in them in China and 73 official cases in Japan proper. (The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, has an additional 542 infected individuals, but they are under quarantine aboard the ship.) 2,006 individuals have died from the disease in China. The WHO had reported only one death in Japan on Wednesday, but as of Thursday morning, two individuals who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died in Japanese hospitals, bringing the total to three.

Source: A3! anime's website via Nijimen