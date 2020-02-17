A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime's 7th Episode Delayed Due to Effects of Coronavirus

Episode 6 will re-air instead on February 21

The official website for the A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime posted on Friday that the anime's seventh episode will not air as planned on February 21. The staff stated that they are delaying the episode because effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation have affected the production schedule. The website will reveal at a later date when the seventh episode will air. The sixth episode will re-air on February 21 instead.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub.

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song "final phase." Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets are performing the ending theme song "nameless story." The sajou no hana music group will perform a new ending theme song for the anime.

