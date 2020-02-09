Sajou no Hana to Perform New Ending Theme for A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime

25-episode series premiered on January 10

The official website for the A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime revealed on Saturday that the sajou no hana music group (theme songs for A Certain Scientific Accelerator , Mob Psycho 100 II , Sirius the Jaeger ) will perform the new ending theme song for the anime. The website did not reveal the song title or when the new ending will begin airing in the show.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub.

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song "final phase." Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets are performing the ending theme song "nameless story."

