Funimation to Stream A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Sunday that it will stream an English dub for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ), the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The anime will debut as part of the current winter season.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime this current winter season, but did not announce a specific debut date for the stream.

The series will premiere on the AT-X channel in Japan on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST). The anime will also run on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS channels, as well on the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan. The anime will have 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song. Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets are performing the ending theme song "nameless story."