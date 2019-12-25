A Certain Scientific Railgun Anime's 3rd Season to Have 25 Episodes Plus 2 Bonus Anime

New season premieres on January 10

The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ), the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime, began listing on Thursday that the anime will have eight home video releases and 25 total episodes. The anime's first home video release and fifth home video release will each include a new "bonus" anime.

Each home video release will also include a bonus novel by Kazuma Kamachi .

The series will premiere on the AT-X channel on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST). The anime will also run on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS channels, as well on the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan.

The previously announced cast includes:

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music

The unit fripSide are performing the opening theme song. Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets are performing the ending theme song "nameless story."