Episode 1 will re-air instead on Thursday

The official website for the Infinite Dendrogram anime posted on Tuesday that the anime's seventh episode will not air or stream as planned on Thursday, February 20. The staff stated that they are delaying the episode due to the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as well as production issues. The website said that the anime's production committee made the decision after much discussion with "the production studio staff inside and outside Japan."

The anime's website and social media accounts will reveal at a later date when the seventh episode will air and stream. The first episode will re-air on February 20 instead.

The television anime of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series premiered on January 9. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles, and it began streaming an English dub on January 23.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Steins;Gate , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime. Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Nakata ( Utawarerumono , Tears to Tiara ) is adapting character designs for animation, and Kenji Hiramatsu ( Saint Seiya Omega theme song arrangement) is composing the music. NAZ is animating the series. Production ai is handling the backgrounds, and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. Aoi Yūki is performing the opening theme song "Unbreakable." Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Reverb."

J-Novel Club is publishing both the original novels and the manga adaptation digitally in English, and it describes the story:

In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world's first successful full-dive VRMMO was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?

The A3! Season Spring & Summer anime's production committee cited COVID-19 on February 13 as exacerbating its existing scheduling issues that led to the remaining episodes being delayed to April or later. A Certain Scientific Railgun T anime staff has delayed episode 7 from February 21 to a later date due to the outbreak.

The Asteroid in Love anime delayed episode 7's February 14 airing to February 21 and replaced it with a recap "episode 6.5." Asteroid in Love manga creator Quro had posted, "I hate the virus..." on Twitter on February 7, but the anime's production committee did not directly cite the COVID-19 coronavirus as the reason for episode 7's delay.

The Taipei Game Show organizers postponed the video game convention, originally planned from February 6 to 9, to this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nintendo confirmed that the outbreak is delaying Nintendo Switch units and accessories destined for Japan, and Bloomberg reported that the disease is "likely" to affect similar shipments destined for the United States and Europe in April.

Singer and voice actress Miku Itō postponed the three-city February 11 event for the Plunderer opening theme song due to COVID-19, although the single stil debuted a day later. Voice actress and singer Yui Ogura 's "Valentine Day Party" event on February 15 required attendees to use masks, disinfectant, and special food-handling procedures. The Petit Asobi event on February 15-16 asked attendees to take countermeasures such as wearing masks and washing hands.

Bushiroad announced on Tuesday that it is canceling or delaying its sponsored events until March 19 due to the developing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Later in the day, the Animax Musix organizers announced that they are canceling the Animax Musix Nextage event due to COVID-19.