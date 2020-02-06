Coronavirus Delays Nintendo Switch Production, Shipments for Japan

Nintendo confirmed on Thursday that the novel coronavirus outbreak is delaying manufacturing in China of Nintendo Switch units, Joy-Con controllers, and other peripherals for the Japanese market. Shipping of the products to Japan is also delayed. The company said that it is taking measures to tackle these issues while keeping close watch on the outbreak.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed that shipments of the Ring Fit Adventure game, which currently has a shortage of stock in Japan, are delayed.

Nintendo confirmed in its financial results briefing last Friday that it does not plan to launch a new model for the Switch console this year.

The Switch console launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, and has sold 52.48 million units as of December 31. Nintendo sold 10.81 million Switch units in the three months that ended on December 31. Nintendo launched its Switch Lite handheld system last September.

Source: Nintendo via Siliconera