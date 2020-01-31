Nintendo Has No Plans for New Switch Model in 2020

Nintendo confirmed in its financial results briefing on Friday that it does not plan to launch a new model for its Nintendo Switch console this year.

Both Microsoft and Sony are planning to release new consoles for the 2020 holiday season. Microsoft will release its Xbox Series X console, while Sony will release its PlayStation 5 console.

Nintendo of America did announce that it will offer a special edition Nintendo Switch design themed after the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. The new design will debut on March 13, ahead of the game's March 20 release date. Nintendo will also offer an "Aloha Edition" carrying case for Switch Lite owners.

Nintendo recently launched its Switch Lite handheld system last September. The compact version of the Nintendo Switch console is designed exclusively for handheld gameplay, and is not able to connect to a television.

The Nintendo Switch console launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, and has sold 52.48 million units as of December 31. Nintendo sold 10.81 million Switch units in the three months that ended on December 31.