Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X Platform for 2020 Holiday Season Launch

Console previously codenamed "Project Scarlett"

The Game Awards event revealed on Thursday that Microsoft 's new console, previously codenamed "Project Scarlett," is named Xbox Series X. It will debut in the 2020 holiday season.

The console will have a new AMD processor, GDDR6 memory, and a "next-generation" solid state drive, and will also support 8K resolution, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and variable refresh rate. Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the console.