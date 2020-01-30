Nintendo Switch Console Sells 52.48 Million Units Worldwide

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it has sold 52.48 million units of its Nintendo Switch hardware worldwide as of December 31. Nintendo sold 10.81 million Switch units in the three months that ended on December 31.

The company also announced in its investor relations report that it has sold 16.06 million copies of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, 5.37 million copies of the Luigi's Mansion 3 game, 5.04 million copies of the Super Mario Maker 2 game, 2.58 million copies of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game, 4.19 million copies of the The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening game, 2.17 million copies of the Ring Fit Adventure game, and 1.03 million copies of the Astral Chain game.

Nintendo stated on October 31 that the console has sold 41.67 million units worldwide as of September 30. The company also stated on October 17 that it has sold more than 15 million Switch units in North America. Nintendo stated on November 5 that it has sold more than 10 million Switch units in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch console launched worldwide on March 3, 2017. The Switch Lite handheld system launched on September 20.

