Funimation Announces Winter SimulDub Premiere Dates
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation announced the premiere dates for its winter season English dubs on Tuesday. The premiere schedule is as follows:
- Darwin's Game - January 17
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen - January 21
- BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. - January 22
- Hatena Illusion - January 23
- Nekopara - January 23
- Infinite Dendrogram - January 23
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun - January 23
- If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die - January 23
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T - January 24
- Smile Down the Runway - January 24
- Interspecies Reviewers - January 25
- A3! Season Spring & Summer - January 27
- Isekai Quartet 2 - January 28
All shows will premiere at 4:00 p.m. EST on their respective days. The English dubs for the Plunderer and ID: INVADED anime have already premiered on FunimationNow.
