News
Funimation Announces Winter SimulDub Premiere Dates

posted on by Alex Mateo

Funimation announced the premiere dates for its winter season English dubs on Tuesday. The premiere schedule is as follows:

  1. Darwin's Game - January 17
  2. Sorcerous Stabber Orphen - January 21
  3. BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. - January 22
  4. Hatena Illusion - January 23
  5. Nekopara - January 23
  6. Infinite Dendrogram - January 23
  7. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun - January 23
  8. If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die - January 23
  9. A Certain Scientific Railgun T - January 24
  10. Smile Down the Runway - January 24
  11. Interspecies Reviewers - January 25
  12. A3! Season Spring & Summer - January 27
  13. Isekai Quartet 2 - January 28

All shows will premiere at 4:00 p.m. EST on their respective days. The English dubs for the Plunderer and ID: INVADED anime have already premiered on FunimationNow.

Source: Funimation

discuss this in the forum (9 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

Daily Briefs homepage / archives