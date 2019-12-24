Funimation to Stream Infinite Dendrogram Anime

Series premieres in Japan on January 9

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream the television anime of Sakon Kaidō 's Infinite Dendrogram light novel series. The company will stream the series this winter with English subtitles and an English dub.

The anime will premiere on AT-X on January 9 at 11:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV . The anime will stream on d Anime Store.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Steins;Gate , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime. Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Masahiko Nakata ( Utawarerumono , Tears to Tiara ) is adapting character designs for animation, and Kenji Hiramatsu ( Saint Seiya Omega theme song arrangement) is composing the music. NAZ is animating the series. Production ai is handling the backgrounds, and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. Aoi Yūki is performing the opening theme song "Unbreakable," and Aya Uchida is performing the show's ending theme song "Reverb."

J-Novel Club is publishing both the original novels and the manga adaptation digitally in English, and it describes the story:

In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world's first successful full-dive VRMMO was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?

Kaidō launched the story in 2015 on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website.