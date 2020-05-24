Code Geass, Black Butler Creators' Skate-Leading Stars Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for J.C. Staff 's original television anime Skate-Leading Stars announced on Monday that the anime's production committee has delayed the anime's premiere, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting government declarations on the anime's production. The site will announce a new premiere date when it is decided. The anime was originally scheduled for a July premiere.

Bandai Namco Arts is also delaying the CD single release of Takao Sakuma's opening theme song "Chase the core," originally slated for July 15. Bandai is postponing the release of 15 different, randomly distributed collectible hologram metal badges, which would have debuted in early July.

The anime's official website describes the anime's story:

"You will never win against me." Figure skater Kensei Maeshima stopped his career when he heard those words from his rival Reo Shinozaki. Some years after, Maeshima, now a high schooler, uses his physical talent for to help other clubs with various activities, while never committing to any one thing. One day, he sees a press conference where Shinozaki announced that he was shifting from single skating to "skate-leading." After that, he met a boy named Hayato Sasugai, who knew of Maeshima's single skating career. With the words, "I need you," Sasugai invites Maeshima to the world of skate-leading, or competitive team-based skating. Skate-leading is a fictional figure-skating competition, in which each team of five skaters earns points for technical skills (such as unison formation) and artistry (such as composition and entertainment) from an automated camera-based system and nine judges. There are three positions on each team: the lead who is the point-getter with many combination jumps, the wings who are mainly responsible for twist lifts and similar elements, and the guards who perform with such elements as lifts and steps.

Goro Taniguchi ( Planetes , Code Geass , Maria the Virgin Witch ) is the chief director, with J.C. Staff in charge of animation production. Yana Toboso ( Black Butler ) is the original character designer. Toshinori Fukushima ( Tamayomi ) is the director. Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Amagami SS+ ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoko Ito ( Amanchu! ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Osare Company is credited for the original clothing concept. TETSU from the Bugs Under Groove dance company is the performance director and is also in charge of choreography, with former competitive figure skater Hirokazu Kobayashi (Prince Ice World) also collaborating with choreography. Ryō Takahashi is composing the music.

The anime is inspiring a manga adaptation by Chiaki Nagaoka ( Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Dai 2-Maku ) and Sumika Sumio.

Sources: Skate-Leading☆Stars website, Comic Natalie