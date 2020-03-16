Skate-Leading Stars TV Anime Reveals More Cast & Staff, Story Intro, July Debut

The official website for J.C. Staff 's original television anime Skate-Leading Stars began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals more of the anime's cast and staff members, as well as its story and July premiere via broadcast and streaming.

The site describes the anime's story:

Figure skater Kensei Maeshima stopped his career when he heard those words from his rival Reo Shinozaki. Some years after, Maeshima, now a high schooler, uses his physical talent for to help other clubs with various activities, while never committing to any one thing. One day, he sees a press conference where Shinozaki announced that he was shifting from single skating to "skate-leading." After that, he met a boy named Hayato Sasugai, who knew of Maeshima's single skating career. With the words, "I need you," Sasugai invites Maeshima to the world of skate-leading, or competitive team-based skating.

Skate-leading is a fictional figure-skating competition, in which each team of five skaters earns points for technical skills (such as unison formation) and artistry (such as composition and entertainment) from an automated camera-based system and nine judges. There are three positions on each team: the lead who is the point-getter with many combination jumps, the wings who are mainly responsible for twist lifts and similar elements, and the guards who perform with such elements as lifts and steps.

The cast (including the previously announced Yūma Uchida . Makoto Furukawa , and Hiroshi Kamiya , includes: (Top row, left to right in image above):

Yūma Uchida as Kensei Maeshima

as Kensei Maeshima Makoto Furukawa as Hayato Sasugai

as Hayato Sasugai Gen Sato as Tomoyuki Kubota

Yuichiro Umehara as Izumi Himekawa

as Izumi Himekawa Reo Tsuchida as Akimitsu Mochizuki

as Akimitsu Mochizuki Shōya Chiba as Sōta Jōnouchi

Satoshi Hino as Jōtarō Terauchi

as Jōtarō Terauchi Tomoaki Maeno as Itsuki Kiriyama

as Itsuki Kiriyama Natsuki Hanae as Yukimitsu Mochizuki

(Top row, left to right in image above):

Hiroshi Kamiya as Reo Shinozaki

as Reo Shinozaki Kaito Takeda as Toranosuke Kurayoshi

as Toranosuke Kurayoshi Yuki Ono as Taiga Himuro

Sōma Saitō as Noa Kuonji

Hirofumi Nojima as Hajime Ishikawa

as Hajime Ishikawa Kenji Nojima as Susumu Ishikawa

As previously announced Goro Taniguchi ( Planetes , Code Geass , Maria the Virgin Witch ) is the chief director, with J.C. Staff in charge of animation production. Yana Toboso ( Black Butler ) is the original character designer. Toshinori Fukushima ( Tamayomi ) is the director. Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Amagami SS+ ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Yoko Ito ( Amanchu! ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director. Osare Company is credited for the original clothing concept. TETSU from the Bugs Under Groove dance company is the performance director and is also in charge of choreography, with former competitive figure skater Hirokazu Kobayashi (Prince Ice World) also collaborating with choreography. Ryō Takahashi is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Takao Sakuma is performing the opening theme song "Chase the core."

Sources: Skate-Leading☆Stars website, Comic Natalie