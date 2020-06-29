New Kaiketsu Zorori Anime Resumes on July 5 After COVID-19 Delay

Anime premiered on April 5, had scheduled episode 7 in May before delay

The official website for Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori (More! Seriously Unserious Incredible Zorori ), the new television anime based on Yutaka Hara 's Kaiketsu Zorori children's book series, announced on June 21 that the anime will resume airing new episodes on July 5. The anime will premiere its seventh episode on that day.

The anime had delayed new episodes in May, and started rerunning from the first episode on May 24.

The anime premiered on April 5. The new anime has episodes with stories that did not appear in the previous books and adaptations. The anime also features the new, original character Beat, Zorori 's rival.

Takahide Ogata is directing the anime. Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon XY ) is in charge of series composition, Hideyuki Funakoshi ( Kaiketsu Zorori 2004 anime) is designing the characters, and Kōhei Tanaka ( One Piece ) is composing the music. Bandai Namco Pictures and Ajia-do are producing the series.

The new series is the first television anime of the books in 13 years, since the second anime ended in 2007. It contains stories from the original books as well as original stories.

Hara began the book series in 1987 and published the 66th book on December 12. The books inspired a 1993 film, a 2004-2005 television anime series, a second television anime from 2005 to 2007, and a second film in 2006. The earlier films were short works that screened with other anime, but the series then inspired four feature-length films in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

Hara's books follow Zorori , a mischievous bandit fox who dreams of becoming the "King of Pranks." Zorori aims to "build my own castle and make a beautiful princess my wife," and he embarks on one misadventure after another with his two boar companions Ishishi and Noshishi.

