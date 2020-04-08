2020 Toei Manga Matsuri Omnibus Film Delayed Until Further Notice

The official website for the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival announced on Wednesday that Toei has delayed this year's omnibus from Friday, April 24 until further notice. Toei cited the declarations by government officials and organizations to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from this past Tuesday until May 6. The state of emergency allows local governments close theaters and other venues with large crowds, and theaters in these prefectures such as TOHO CINEMAS and Shinjuku Wald 9 have already announced their immediate closure until further notice.

Toei will announce its future release plans for the omnibus as soon as they are decided on the project's website.

The omnibus includes the second film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime titled Oshiri Tantei : Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo. Another segment is Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! ( Masked Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Appears!), the Kamen Rider Den-O franchise 's first film in 10 years. The other segments are Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki and Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi .

Last year's installment of the omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years. That installment opened in Japan last April. Like this year's installment, last year's also featured Butt Detective and the Recycle Zoo cardboard-animated series. The April 2019 screening also showcased the Bakutsuri Bar Hunter and Uchi no 3 Shimai anime.

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films not only featured anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .

Japanese distributors have delayed the release of such recent films as Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship), Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū, ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur), Gekijō-ban Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax (Ultraman Taiga The Movie: New Generation Climax), Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day), Onward, Dolittle, Sonic the Hedgehog , Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , Harriet, Little Women , Bokutachi no Uso to Shinjitsu: Documentary of Keyakizaka46, The Dead Don't Die, Step, Vox Lux, and The Current War . They have also delayed the upcoming films Princess Principal: Crown Handler , No Time to Die, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet , Mulan, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha, Violet Evergarden: The Movie , A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Looking for Magical DoReMi .