2020 Toei Manga Matsuri Omnibus Film Includes Butt Detective, Kamen Rider Den-O

April 24 film's teaser also lists Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō , Recycle Zoo

Toei announced on Friday that the revival of its Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series will have another installment on April 24. Next year's omnibus will include a second film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime, and will also include films for Kamen Rider Den-O , Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō , and Recycle Zoo .

This year's installment of the omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years. It opened in Japan on April 26. Like next year's installment, this year also featured Butt Detective .

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films did not only feature anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .

The first three episodes of the Oshiri Tantei television anime premiered on NHK E Tele in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since.

Poplar published Troll's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series now has more than 2 million copies in print.