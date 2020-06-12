Live-Action Seiho Boys' High School! Series Delayed Due to COVID-19

Series starring Naniwa Danshi was originally planned to start in July

TV Tokyo 's official website for the live-action series adaptation of Kaneyoshi Izumi 's Seiho Boys' High School! ( Men's Kō ) manga revealed on Friday that the series is delayed from its planned July debut. The show was planned to air on TV Tokyo 's "Dramaholic!" block. The staff are delaying the show due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and will reveal a new start date later.

The members of the Kansai Johnny's Jr. male idol group Naniwa Danshi will star in the series. From left to right in image above, the cast includes Kazuya Ōhashi, Kyōhei Takahashi , Ryūsei Ōnishi, Daigo Nishihata, Kento Nagao, Shunsuke Michieda, and Jōichirō Fujiwara. Naomi Hiruta is penning the scripts.

Viz Media published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Remote, lonely and surrounded by the ocean. This isn't Alcatraz we're talking about, it's Seiho Boys' High School! , where the student body is rife with sexually frustrated hunks! How can these young men get girlfriends when they're stuck in the middle of nowhere? When a pretty girl shows up on campus, the whole school is sent into a frenzy. It's not often these sheltered youths get a real living and breathing female within their midst. The boys want to help her out, but are they in way over their heads?

The shōjo manga ran in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine from 2006 to 2010, and Shogakukan published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media released all eight volumes of the manga in English.

Viz Media also previously released all six volumes of Izumi's Doubt!! manga.