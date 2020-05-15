Hatena Illusion Anime Airs 12th Episode on June 3

Episode was previously delayed from April 2 air date due to "circumstances"

The official website for the television anime of late author Tomohiro Matsu 's Hatena Illusion light novel series announced on Friday that the anime will air its 12th episode on BS NTV on June 3, on Tokyo MX on June 5, and on MBS on June 8. The episode was previously slated to air on April 2, but the show's production committee delayed the episode due to "circumstances."

The show also previously delayed its seventh episode in February, airing a recap episode instead. The seventh episode aired the following week.

The anime premiered on January 9. Funimation is streaming the series, and is also offering an English dub . Funimation temporarily halted its production of the dub in March beginning with the eighth episode to allow for the dub staff to work from home.

Shin Matsuo (episode director for Eureka Seven , Ouran High School Host Club , Tokyo Ghoul ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) is overseeing the series scripts, Ruizu Nakano is adapting Kentaro Yabuki 's character designs for animation, Masakatsu Oomuro ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san ) is the sound director, and Kenichi Kuroda ( insert songs for Liz and the Blue Bird , Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ) is composing the music.

Liyuu is performing the opening theme song "Magic Words," and Aina Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Hikari Iro no Uta" (Light-Colored Song).