Hatena Illusion Anime Premieres on January 9

The official website for the television anime of late author Tomohiro Matsu 's Hatena Illusion light novel series revealed on Wednesday that the anime will premiere on BS NTV and MBS on January 9, and on Tokyo MX on January 10.

The anime's first episode will have an advance screening event on December 22, with cast members Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Aina Suzuki , Miyu Tomita , and M.A.O in attendance.

Shin Matsuo (episode director for Eureka Seven , Ouran High School Host Club , Tokyo Ghoul ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko , Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ) is overseeing the series scripts, Ruizu Nakano is adapting Kentaro Yabuki 's character designs for animation, Masakatsu Oomuro ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san ) is the sound director, and Kenichi Kuroda (insert songs for Liz and the Blue Bird , Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day ) is composing the music.

Liyuu will perform the opening theme song "Magic Words," and Aina Suzuki will perform the ending theme song "Hikari Iro no Uta" (Light-Colored Song). The song will be Suzuki's debut as a solo artist.