Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Episode 18 still debuts as scheduled on May 7

The official website for Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 announced on Monday that the anime's episodes will be delayed beginning with episode 19, which was slated for May 14, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the show's production. Episode 18 will still debut as scheduled on May 7.

Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube will instead stream selected episodes from the whole franchise beginning on May 14. Tokyo MX will begin airing reruns of selected episodes from the Gundam Build franchise on June 2, and BS11 will do the same starting on May 16.

The anime, which is Sunrise 's latest Gundam Build project, premiered on April 9 on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube . The series also premiered on the satellite channel BS11 on April 11, and will premiere on the over-the-air channel Tokyo MX on Tuesday . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it debuts.

The first season debuted streaming and also premiered on television last October. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuted in Japan.

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.