Crunchyroll to Stream Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE 2nd Season, The House Spirit Tatami-chan Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 and The House Spirit Tatami-chan anime as part of the spring 2020 season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company also revealed that the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate anime will begin streaming on Friday at 12:30 p.m. EDT and the Woodpecker Detective's Office anime will begin streaming on April 13 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 , Sunrise 's latest Gundam Build project, on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

The anime will premiere on Thursday on Sunrise 's Gundam Channel on YouTube . The series will also premiere on the satellite channel BS11 on Saturday, and on the over-the-air channel Tokyo MX on April 28.

The first season debuted streaming and also premiered on television last October. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuted in Japan.

The anime is set two years after the story of Gundam Build Divers , with a new version of the "Gunpla Battle Nexus Online" (GBN) game, and new Divers: Hiroto, a lone Diver who plays like a mercenary; Kazami, a wanderer who goes between parties; May, a mysterious solo Diver who participates in Gunpla Battles all day; and Parviz, a beginner Diver who has an introverted attitude but desires co-op play. While all four live solitary existences, they are brought together by circumstance to form a team in an experience that goes beyond GBN.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Rensuke Oshikiri 's mini anime project The House Spirit Tatami-chan ( Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan ) on Friday at 7:15 a.m. EDT.

The anime will debut on 16 streaming services in Japan on April 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST. The show will debut on dTV , d Anime Store, Video Market , GyaO! Store, DMM .com. Mirail , TSUTATA.TV, Hikari TV , Nico Nico Channel, Movie Full, Happy! Dōga, Bandai Channel , Rakuten TV , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and Anitele.

The "pleasant horror gag comedy" centers around the life of Tatami-chan, a sardonic ghost from Iwate Prefecture who is now living in Tokyo among other spirits, supernatural entities, and humans. In addition to dealing with otherworldly matters, the unemployed Tatami-chan has to deal with job-hunting as well as paying for gas, water, and electricity.

Source: Crunchyroll