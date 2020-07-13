Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime Resumes on August 8 After COVID-19 Delay

Show to air rerun episodes starting on July 18

The official website for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the new television anime for the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , announced on Friday that the anime will rebroadcast episodes 7-9 starting on July 18 on TV Tokyo . TV Tokyo will then air new episodes starting from episode 10 on August 8.

TV Tokyo aired a recap episode for episodes 1-6 on July 11. BS- TV Tokyo will rebroadcast episodes 7-9 starting on July 24, and will air episode 10 on August 14.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 4, and on BS- TV Tokyo on April 10. The fifth episode aired on May 2. On May 1 the anime's official website announced that the anime was suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). TV Tokyo then resumed broadcast on June 13 and aired episodes 6-9.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise . The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Luke is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

Nobuhiro Kondo ( Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan all four seasons, Sgt. Frog , Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan all four seasons, Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiro Hikokubo is once again overseeing the duel layout, and Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita are the character designers. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director.

The new anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise . Konami had announced the series with the teasing phrase, "the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will change."