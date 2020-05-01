Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime Halts Production Due to COVID-19

Reruns start on May 9

The official website for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , the new television anime for the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, announced on Friday that the anime is suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime will air reruns beginning with the next broadcast on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on May 9.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on Saturday, April 4, and on BS TV Tokyo on April 10.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise. The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Luke is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

Nobuhiro Kondo ( Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan all four seasons, Sgt. Frog , Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) is directing the anime at studio Bridge . Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan all four seasons, Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE ) is overseeing the series scripts, Masahiro Hikokubo is once again overseeing the duel layout, and Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita are the character designers. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director.

The new anime commemorates the 20th anniversary of the anime franchise. Konami had announced the series with the teasing phrase, "the history of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series will change."

The sixth and most recent anime in the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS , premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks in May 2016. Crunchyroll later began streaming the series as it aired. The show ended last September after 120 episodes.

Thanks to ravegrl for the news tip.