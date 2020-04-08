3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film Delayed Again Until Further Notice

Already delayed from March 28 to April 25, before COVID-19 coronavirus state of emergency was declared

The official website for the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy announced on Wednesday that the opening of the third film Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song has been delayed again from Saturday, April 25 until further notice. Aniplex had originally scheduled the film for Saturday, March 28 before announcing the first delay just two days in advance on March 26.

Aniplex cited the announcements by government officials and organizations to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka from this past Tuesday until May 6. The state of emergency allows local governments close theaters and other venues with large crowds, and theaters in these prefectures such as TOHO CINEMAS and Shinjuku Wald 9 have already announced their immediate closure until further notice.

Aniplex will announce its future release plans for the film as soon as they are decided on the film trilogy's website. People who bought the advance ticket passes can still use them after the delay.

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Fathom Events had planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23 in North America, and had planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced in March it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Japanese distributors have delayed the release of such recent films as Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship), Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū, ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur), Gekijō-ban Ultraman Taiga: New Gene Climax (Ultraman Taiga The Movie: New Generation Climax), Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day), Onward, Dolittle, Sonic the Hedgehog , Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , Harriet, Little Women , Bokutachi no Uso to Shinjitsu: Documentary of Keyakizaka46, The Dead Don't Die, Step, Vox Lux, and The Current War . They have also delayed the upcoming films Princess Principal: Crown Handler , No Time to Die, Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet , Mulan, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha, Violet Evergarden: The Movie , A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Looking for Magical DoReMi .