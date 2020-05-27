'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' Season 2 & The Slime Diaries Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19

Season 2 now slated for January & July 2021, The Slime Diaries for April 2021

The official website for the anime of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime novel series announced on Thursday that the upcoming second season of the anime has been delayed. The production committee explained that the production had alloted enough time, but the state of emergency in Japan due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected their production schedules. Japan only recently lifted the state of emergency nationwide on Tuesday.

The first cours (quarter of a year) of the second season has been delayed from October 2020 to January 2021, while the second cours is delayed from April 2021 to July 2021. In addition, the television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) has been delayed from January 2021 to April 2021.

Both anime will air on on Tokyo MX , MBS , BS11 , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, Tochigi TV , and Gunma TV , making night straight months that anime from the franchise will air on TV.

Yuji Ikuhara , the CG producer for the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, is directing The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime at 8-Bit , with Tsutomu Kasai , the executive producer for the main anime, as assistant director. Kotatsumikan is overseeing the the series scripts, and Risa Takai ( Time Bokan: The Villains Strike Back , Time Bokan 24 episode animation director) and Atsushi Irie ( Steamboy , Freedom ) are the character designers. R.O.N ( FLCL Progressive , FLCL Alternative , Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will feature a returning cast:

Vertical is releasing the The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga in English, and it describes the manga:

“Dear diary… I got reincarnated as a slime.” Even in another world, lives aren't always on the line. There's plenty of work to be done, from feeding the community and forging the items the community needs; as well as plenty of play …and hijinks throughout! Join Rimuru and friends as they kick back and enjoy their daily lives.

Shiba launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2018, and Kodansha published the manga's third volume last November. Vertical published the second volume last September.

Crunchyroll will stream the second season anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East, and Funimation will stream an English dub . The anime studio 8-Bit is returning for the new season.



The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Taiki Kawakami 's manga adaptation of the original novels.

The manga has also inspired two original anime DVDs (OADs) along with three more upcoming OADs. The first OAD shipped with the 12th volume of the manga last July. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the OAD on the same day. The second OAD shipped in Japan with the manga's 13th volume last December, and Crunchyroll and Funimation also streamed that OAD on the same day.

The three new OADs will be bundled with the manga's 14th, 15th, and 16th volumes. The first new OAD was bundled with the 14th manga volume on March 27. The 15th and 16th manga volumes (with their accompanying OADs) will ship on July 9 and November 9.