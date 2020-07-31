Assault Lily Bouquet Anime Premieres on October 1

The official website for the Assault Lily mixed-media franchise revealed on Friday that the Assault Lily Bouquet television anime will premiere on TBS on the night of October 1 at 1:28 a.m. (effectively, October 2). The series will then debut on BS-TBS on October 3 at 2:00 a.m. (effectively, October 4). The anime will also begin exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, though the listing does not specify if the exclusivity is only in Japan or worldwide.

The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action doll figures conceived by the doll maker Azone International and the creative group acus in 2013. The tagline on the anime's website reads, "A rhapsody of petals dancing on the frontline." The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

Shouji Saeki ( He Is My Master , Mahoromatic: Summer Special , Medaka Box ) is directing the anime at SHAFT , with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ) as the character designer. Keita Nagahara is the assistant director. Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is the sub-character designer, and is also serving as chief animation director alongside Sōta Suwa ( Sakura Quest , Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 2 ).

Sources: Assault Lily's website, Comic Natalie