Live-Action The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window Film Delayed to 2021 Due to COVID-19

The official Twitter account for the live-action film adaptation of Tomoko Yamashita 's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ( Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru ) boys-love manga announced on Monday that the film is delayed until 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was previously scheduled to premiere on October 30.

The film will star Masaki Okada (live-action Gintama , Space Brothers , Future Diary , left in picture below) as Rihito Hiyakawa, and Jun Shison (live-action anohana , Ressha Sentai Tokkyūger, right) as Kosuke Mikado. Yukihiro Morigaki is directing the film, and Tomoko Aizawa is penning the script.

SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn't have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn't seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

Yamashita launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013. Libre Publishing released the manga's eighth volume on February 10, and will release the ninth volume on September 10. SuBLime released the sixth volume digitally in October 2019, and will release the seventh volume on October 27.

