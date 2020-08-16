Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- TV Anime Premieres on October 2

The official website for Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , the television anime of the Hypnosis Mic mixed-media franchise , revealed on Sunday that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on October 2; on MBS and TV Aichi on October 3; and on Animax on October 17. The show will begin streaming on Abema TV on October 2.

The website also began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Sunday, but the video is region-locked and is unavailable outside of Japan. ANN will update this article if an official region-free video becomes available.

The anime's production committee announced in May that the anime's broadcast and streaming premiere has been delayed from July to October. The committee explained that it is prioritizing the health and safety of the staff and cast, in light of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the resulting government declaration of the state of emergency at the time.

Katsumi Ono ( Hataraki Man , Senki Zesshō Symphogear sequels, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures , and Minako Shiba ( Black Butler , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- , .hack//SIGN , Noir ) is designing the characters for animation. Shin Yoshida ( Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise , Zone of the Enders ) is in charge of the series scripts.

The franchise 's Division All Stars are performing the opening theme song "Hypnosis Mic -Rhyme Anima-." The musical duo invisible manners penned the song's lyrics, music, and arrangement, as they have done for the franchise 's anthem songs in the past.

The franchise 's cast members are reprising their roles for the anime.

