'Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!' Anime's Episode 11 Delayed by 1 Week

The official website for Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! — the television anime of the smartphone strategy role-playing game Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! — announced on Tuesday that episode 11 will premiere on AT-X on June 21 at 11:30 p.m. after a one-week delay. The announcement cited "circumstances with production progress" as the reason for the delay. The episode was originally scheduled to debut on June 14, and episode 10 will re-air in its place.

The anime premiered on April 5, and it will have 12 episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appeared in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Hiroki Ikeshita ( Harukana Receive episode director) is directing the anime at C2C , with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero ) in charge of series composition. Keisuke Watanabe ( Yu Yu Hakusho 2018 OVA ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( Sarazanmai , Penguindrum ) is composing the music.

Cast member Azumi Waki is performing the opening theme song "Hurry Love," while the character Yutoria (as voiced by Kana Ichinose ) is performing the ending theme song "Oyasumi" (Good Night).

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games, and Preapp Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices on October 17. The game is free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise) directs the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.