'Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!' Anime to Have 12 Episodes

The official website for Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! — the television anime of the smartphone strategy role-playing game Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! — revealed on Monday that the anime will have 12 episodes. The anime's Blu-ray Disc box will ship with all 12 episodes on August 26.

The anime premiered on Sunday . Funimation is streaming the anime as it aired in Japan.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appeared in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Hiroki Ikeshita ( Harukana Receive episode director) is directing the anime at C2C , with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero ) in charge of series composition. Keisuke Watanabe ( Yu Yu Hakusho 2018 OVA ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( Sarazanmai , Penguindrum ) is composing the music.

Cast member Azumi Waki is performing the opening theme song "Hurry Love," while the character Yutoria (as voiced by Kana Ichinose ) is performing the ending theme song "Oyasumi" (Good Night).

Sources: Sachibato! anime's website, MoCa News