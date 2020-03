'Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu!' Isekai Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of the smartphone strategy role-playing game Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! (President, It's Time for Battle!) began streaming its second promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces a new cast member, unveils the theme songs' artists and titles, and previews the opening theme song.

Himika Akaneya joins the cast as the knight Subaru:

Cast member Azumi Waki performs the opening theme song "Hurry Love," while the character Yutoria (as voiced by Kana Ichinose ) performs the ending theme song "Oyasumi" (Good Night).

The anime will premiere on AT-X on April 5 at 11:30 p.m., before debuting later that night on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV . The series will then debut on BS NTV on April 6 and on TV Aichi on April 8.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Hiroki Ikeshita ( Harukana Receive episode director) is directing the anime at C2C , with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero ) in charge of series composition. Keisuke Watanabe ( Yū Yū Hakusho 2018 OVA ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( Sarazanmai , Penguindrum ) is composing the music.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appeared in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games, and Preapp Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices on October 17. The game is free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise ) directs the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.