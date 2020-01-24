'Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu!' Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, April Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of the smartphone strategy role-playing game Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! (President, It's Time for Battle!) began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and April premiere.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above, character name romanizations are not official):

Hiroki Ikeshita ( Harukana Receive episode director) is directing the anime at C2C , with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero ) in charge of series composition. Keisuke Watanabe ( Yu Yu Hakusho 2018 OVA ) is designing the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( Sarazanmai , Penguindrum ) is composing the music.

The isekai (alternate-world) strategy role-playing game is set in a world where dimensional gates suddenly appeared in the skies, opening portals to countless dungeons. The story imagines if the player is a company president who employs adventurers to take on dungeons filled with monsters for the treasures that lie within. The player "recruits" or trains fighters, mages, knights, hunters, rogues, and other classes of employees, and then dispatches the employees into battles.

Kadokawa , Deluxe Games, and Preapp Partners launched the game for iOS and Android devices on October 17. The game is free to play with fees for certain in-game items. Masahiro Yamamoto ( Disgaea franchise ) directs the game, and artists such as Asao Urata, Genyaky, Naoki Saitō , Haruta, and Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog , Kemono Friends ) drew the illustrations.