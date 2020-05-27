Weekly Shonen Sunday Magazine to Combine 4 Issues Into 2 Due to COVID-19

27th/28th issue to ship on June 3, 31st/32nd issue to ship on July 1

The 26th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that the magazine's next issue will be a combined issue. The next issue will be numbered as the combined 27th and 28th issues when it ships on June 3. In addition, the 31st and 3nd issues will be combined into one issue shipping on July 1. The magazine is combining these issues as a countermeasure against new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the creators serializing in the magazine.

Editor-in-Chief Takenori Ishihara explained that the staff made this difficult decision to ease the demanding work conditions of weekly serialization for the creators. He apologized to the readers who enjoy the magazine every week and asked for their understanding. While he thinks that these difficult times wlll continue a little longer, he added that he prays for everyone's health and strongly believes that "carefree, peaceful daily life" will return soon.

Both Mitsuru Adachi 's Mix manga and Megumi Osuga 's Matinee to Soiree manga went on hiatus for this month due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) preventing the manga creators from working with their assistants on the manga. Both manga are serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday 's sister magazine Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ).

Shogakukan announced in late March that one of its employees was diagnosed with COVID-19, and then reported a second employee diagnosed with the disease only a few days later. Shogakukan announced a work-from-home order for all its employees from March 27.