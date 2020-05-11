Mix, Matinee to Soiree Manga Go on Hiatus Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 effects prevent manga creators from working with assistants

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Gessan magazine announced on Tuesday that both Mitsuru Adachi 's Mix manga and Megumi Osuga 's Matinee to Soiree manga do not have new chapters in the issue, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) preventing the manga creators from working with their assistants on the manga. The magazine asked readers to "please wait a little longer" for the new chapters to be published.

Adachi launched the Mix manga in Gessan in 2012 as a sequel to his earlier Touch manga. Shogakukan shipped the 16th compiled book volume on February 12. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled Mix: Meisei Story that premiered in April 2019.

Osuga launched the Matinee to Soiree manga in Gessan November 2016. Shogakukan published the seventh volume on February 12. Osuga previously adapted Isaka's Maoh novel into the shōnen manga Maoh: Juvenile Remix from 2007 to 2009. Viz Media posted Maoh: Juvenile Remix on its Shonen Sunday website before publishing the manga in print.