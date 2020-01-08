Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Film Screens in U.S. Theaters on March 25

Film opens in Japan on February 21

Fathom Events and Toei Animation announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film will screen in select theaters in the United States on March 25. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets will go on sale beginning on February 7.

Fathom Events describes the film's story:

Tai is now a university student, living alone, working hard at school, and working every day, but with his future still undecided. Meanwhile, Matt and others continue to work on Digimon incidents and activities that help people with their partner Digimon . When an unprecedented phenomenon occurs, the DigiDestined discover that when they grow up, their relationship with their partner Digimon will come closer to an end. As a countdown timer activates on the Digivice, they realize that the more they fight with their partner Digimon , the faster their bond breaks. Will they fight for others and lose their partner? The time to choose and decide is approaching fast. There is a short time before “chosen children” will become adults. This is the last adventure of Tai and Agumon.

The film will open in Japan on February 21.

The main cast members are reprising their roles from the Digimon Adventure tri. anime film series. The cast includes:

Mayu Matsuoka is playing Menoa Bellucci (left in image below, character name romanizations not official), a scientist based in a university in New York who studies Digimon. Daisuke Ono is playing Kyōtarō Imura (right), Menoa's assistant.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the film at Yumeta Company . Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) is writing the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Blue Spring Ride ) is the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki , Toei Animation 's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, is serving as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is also returning from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe is designing the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he did for the previous Digimon projects.

The film's opening theme song is the "Butter-Fly" opening from the first Digimon Adventure anime by the late singer Kouji Wada . The film is using the original 1999 version of the song without a new arrangement. Two more veteran Digimon singers, Ayumi Miyazaki and AiM ( Ai Maeda ), are contributing a new insert song and the new ending theme song, respectively, for the film. Harumi Fuuki ( Birthday Wonderland , Forest of Piano , Miss Hokusai ) is composing the musical soundtrack.

The new film project is part of the overall 20th anniversary celebration of the franchise .

The film is inspiring two novels. Dash X Bunko will publish the first novel by Ryōsuke Maki, which will contain scenes not depicted in the film. Mirai Bunko will publish the second novel by Asahi Kawabata, which will contain color illustrations and reading aids for elementary and middle schoolers. Both will ship on February 7.