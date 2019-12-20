Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Film Gets Novels

Ryōsuke Maki, Asahi Kawabata pen 2 separate novels both debuting on February 7

The official website for the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film revealed on Friday that the film will have two novels. Dash X Bunko will publish the first novel by Ryōsuke Maki, which will contain scenes not depicted in the film. Mirai Bunko will publish the second novel by Asahi Kawabata, which will contain color illustrations and reading aids for elementary and middle schoolers. Both will ship on February 7.

The film will open in Japan on February 21, 2020.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the film at Yumeta Company . Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) is writing the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Blue Spring Ride ) is the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki , Toei Animation 's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, is serving as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is also returning from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe is designing the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he has done for the previous Digimon projects.

The film's opening theme song is the "Butter-Fly" opening from the first Digimon Adventure anime by the late singer Kouji Wada . The film is using the original 1999 version of the song without a new arrangement. Two more veteran Digimon singers, Ayumi Miyazaki and AiM ( Ai Maeda ), are contributing a new insert song and the new ending theme song, respectively, for the film. Harumi Fuuki ( Birthday Wonderland , Forest of Piano , Miss Hokusai ) is composing the musical soundtrack.

The new film project is part of the overall 20th anniversary celebration of the franchise .