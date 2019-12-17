Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Film's Trailer Highlights Nostalgic 'Butter-Fly' Song

The official website for the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film posted the full trailer and finalized poster visual for the film on Tuesday. The trailer confirms that the film's opening theme song is the "Butter-Fly" opening from the first Digimon Adventure anime by the late singer Kouji Wada . The film is using the original 1999 version of the song without a new arrangement.

The trailer's footage is set in 2010. It showcases the various paths that the first Digimon anime's Taichi ("Tai," who was in elementary school before but is now in college), Yamato ("Matt"), and the others have taken in life. A Digimon researcher named Menoa Bellucci reveals that now that the "DigiDestined Children" are adults, their Partner Digimon are disappearing. The trailer ends with the tagline, "For all children who walked the path with Digimon ..."

Two more veteran Digimon singers, Ayumi Miyazaki and AiM ( Ai Maeda ), are contributing a new insert song and the new ending theme song, respectively, for the film. Harumi Fuuki ( Birthday Wonderland , Forest of Piano , Miss Hokusai ) is composing the musical soundtrack.

The poster shows the 12 DigiDestined Children and their Partner Digimon together on the shores of Tokyo's Odaiba, the main backdrop of the Digimon Adventure series. The accompanying taglines reads, "We will always be together," and "Taichi Yagami and Agumon's final story. Towards the emotional finale ..."

The film will open in Japan on February 21, 2020.

The main cast members are reprising their roles from the Digimon Adventure tri. anime film series.

Mayu Matsuoka plays Menoa Bellucci (left in image below, character name romanizations not official), a scientist based in a university in New York who studies Digimon. Daisuke Ono plays Kyōtarō Imura (right), Menoa's assistant.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the film at Yumeta Company . Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) is writing the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Blue Spring Ride ) is the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki , Toei Animation 's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, is serving as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is also returning from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe is designing the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he has done for the previous Digimon projects.

The new film project is part of the overall 20th anniversary celebration of the franchise .