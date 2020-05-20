Today's Menu for Emiya Family Game Delayed Due to COVID-19

Originally slated for Switch in Japan this month

The official website for Mainichi♪ Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan (Every Day: Today's Menu for Emiya Family ), the Nintendo Switch game based on the net anime of TAa 's Today's Menu for Emiya Family ( Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan ) manga, announced on Wednesday that the game's release has been postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The site will announce a new release date at a later time.

The game was originally slated to ship in Japan this month.

The game will feature recipes from the original manga and anime, as well as new recipes and related story content. Sangatsu no Phantasia returns from the manga's anime adaptation to perform the game's "Tabete Ageru" song.

The first episode of the 13-episode anime debuted in Japan during the " Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2017" special on December 31, 2017. the series then began streaming on AbemaTV in January 2018, and one episode began streaming on the first of every month. Aniplex of America began streaming the series on Crunchyroll in January 2018, and Funimation began streaming the series on November 26.

Aniplex of America describes the anime:

"Fulfilling meal…a familiar view" In this story, Fate and food meet in a delicious and gentle world. It's nothing but an ordinary meal scene... Delicious meals are served at the Emiya's dinner table every day, through spring, summer, fall and winter. -- Let's see... what's for dinner today?

TAa provided the original character designs for the anime, as well as the original work alongside Type-Moon . Makoto Tadano was the "food supervisor," and Takahiro Miura and Tetsuto Satō directed the anime series. The studio ufotable animated the series and also handled script production. Toko Uchimura designed the characters for animation. Gō Shiina composed the music.

DJ Misoshiru & MC Gohan ( Ki/oon Music ) performed the opening theme song "Apron Boy," and the group Sangatsu no Phantasia ( Sacra Music ) performed the ending theme song "Collage."

The manga runs on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled volume on February 22. Denpa is releasing the manga in English.